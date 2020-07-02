2-year-old boy slashed in face in random unprovoked attack in New York City

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man slashed a toddler in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning, leaving the 2-year-old boy with stitches and police hunting for the suspect.

Authorities say the man approached the boy and his nanny at 110th Street and Morningside Drive around 9:35 a.m.

He then struck the child with an unknown sharp object, cutting him above his right eye, before fleeing the scene.

The boy received six stitches and is expected to be OK.

"My wife was horrified," said the boy's father, who didn't want his name used. "My son is very nervous, also under stress."

No arrests have been made, but police are hoping surveillance video will lead to the suspect.
The nanny was not injured, but the boy's father said she is traumatized by the ordeal.

"She told me some guy leaned over the stroller, cut my son, and she immediately notified 911," he said. "She immediately called my wife."

The individual is described as a male, approximately 5-foot-6, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark colored shorts, black socks and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

