20-year-old from Paterson accused of sexual assault against minor

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

20-year-old from Paterson charged with sexual assault of minor

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 20-year-old from Paterson, New Jersey, has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a minor.

The Passaic County Prosecutor says Edwin Paradis engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl last year when she was 14.


There is no information on how the accusations came to light.

If convicted, Paradis faces up to 15 years in prison for sex assault and child endangerment.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information on this case or any other incidents connected to Paradis to contact them.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC

EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countyarrestsex assaultchild sex assaultchild endangerment
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
LIVE NOW | George Floyd rally held in NYC to mark 1 year since his death
COVID Updates: NYC Catholic churches returning to full capacity services
15,000 fans expected at MSG for Knicks 1st playoff game
Woman abandons 7-month-old baby inside Brooklyn store
AccuWeather: Breezy and hot
2 shot during robbery gone wrong at Bronx subway station
Show More
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
Marches held on LI to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder
Witnesses: Vehicle propelled by skateboarding ramp in deadly creek crash
2 dead, 4 wounded in NJ shooting
Husband charged after missing CT woman's body found
More TOP STORIES News