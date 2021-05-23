20-year-old from Paterson accused of sexual assault against minor

The Passaic County Prosecutor says Edwin Paradis engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl last year when she was 14.
There is no information on how the accusations came to light.
If convicted, Paradis faces up to 15 years in prison for sex assault and child endangerment.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information on this case or any other incidents connected to Paradis to contact them.
