20-year-old from Paterson accused of sexual assault against minor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 20-year-old from Paterson, New Jersey, has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a minor.The Passaic County Prosecutor says Edwin Paradis engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl last year when she was 14.There is no information on how the accusations came to light.If convicted, Paradis faces up to 15 years in prison for sex assault and child endangerment.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information on this case or any other incidents connected to Paradis to contact them.----------