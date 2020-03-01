Tiempo: The 2020 NYC census, theatrical production 'Building The Wall'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5977419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres discusses the Latino community and the NYC 2020 census.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 20-20 census kicks off later this month, and it is critically important that all New Yorkers get counted because the results dictate the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds for jobs, healthcare, education, to name a few.According to the Naleo Education Fund, many Latinos still believe the citizenship question is on the 20-20 census. Furthermore, there remains a high level of anxiety within the Latino community around the census. Many people believe the census website is vulnerable to online interference.Joining us this morning, Julie Menin, Director of the New York City Census 2020, and Juan Rosa from the Naleo Education Fund with more on the New York City Census 2020 and the campaign to make sure everyone gets counted.A theatrical production called "Building The Wall" from Costa Rica will have a limited run here in New York City. The play explores the dangerous journey many migrants make to cross into the country through the United States and Mexico border.The production is playing at Teatro Lateo in Manhattan. Rodrigo Duran, Magdalena Morales, and Jody Steigar, who will translate for Magdalena.More on the theatrical production called "Building The Wall," and we'll tell you where and how to get tickets.