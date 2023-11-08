  • Full Story
2023 CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion from country music's biggest night

OTRC logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:44PM
  • Ben Williams, left and Bella Hudson arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Lindsay Ell arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Kendra Slaubaugh, left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Trea Swindle, from left, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Kevin Cahoon arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Kevin Cahoon arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Colbie Caillat arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Chase Matthew arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Prana Supreme Diggs, left, and Tekitha of O.N.E. the Duo arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Brenda Lee arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Matt Stell arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Chris Lane, left, and Lauren Lane arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Ian Munsick, left, and Caroline Munsick arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Kylie Morgan, left, and Jay Allen arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Dallas Wilson arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Mitchell Tenpenny, left, and Meghan Patrick arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Craig Campbell, left, and Mindy Ellis arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Jackson Dean arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Filmore arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Dustin Lynch arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Trannie Anderson arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Rachel Smith arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Emily Ann Roberts arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Katie Austin arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Jenna Davis arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Roshumba Williams arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The stars are arriving for the 2023 CMA Awards. Take a look at the photo gallery above to see what your favorite stars are wearing for country music's biggest night.

Watch the CMA Awards tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

Follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.

