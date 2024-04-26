New York Knicks look to take a 3-0 playoff series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- The New York Knicks are looking to go up 3-0 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Thursday's Game 3 match up.

After a thrilling end to Game 2 at Madison Square Garden, which saw the home team's Donte DiVincenzo sink a three-point buzzer beater for a 104-101 win, the Knicks hope to carry that momentum as they travel to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

The Knicks, who have been without star power forward Julius Randle since Jan. 27, have been a formidable opponent for the Sixers, who are led by a hobbled Joel Embiid.

While the Sixers were able to hold point guard Jalen Brunson to just 24 points in Game 2, Josh Hart has been one of New York's shining performers, averaging 21.5 points, 2.5 assists and 14 rebounds.

The 76ers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the 76ers allow.

Following the loss to New York, Sixers star Joel Embiid said the series isn't over and that his team will come out on top.

"We know what we've got to fix and we did a better job today, so we're going to fix it. But we're the better team and we're going to keep fighting," he said.

