MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Authorities responded to a Midtown Manhattan diner Thursday night due to a high level of carbon monoxide.
The FDNY was called to the Stardust Diner at 51st Street and Broadway just before 10:30 p.m.
23 people that were inside the diner were being evaluated by EMS. One person was hospitalized.
The FDNY discovered a carbon monoxide leak in the beverage system in the basement, isolated the leak and shut it down.
The diner was evacuated.
