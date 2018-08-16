Authorities responded to a Midtown Manhattan diner Thursday night due to a high level of carbon monoxide.The FDNY was called to the Stardust Diner at 51st Street and Broadway just before 10:30 p.m.23 people that were inside the diner were being evaluated by EMS. One person was hospitalized.The FDNY discovered a carbon monoxide leak in the beverage system in the basement, isolated the leak and shut it down.The diner was evacuated.----------