24 arrested in year-long massive New Jersey drug operation using candies

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Two dozen people were arrested for their connection in a year-long massive drug operation in New Jersey.A Monmouth County prosecutor says the elaborate scheme involved making and selling illegal drugs in candies, including Gummy Bears and Nerds.Authorities say it's the largest drug seizure operation in the state in a decade. The defendants allegedly purchased and distributed large quantities of marijuana."They also routinely bought hundreds of containers of Tetrahydrocannabinol, otherwise known as THC distillate, basically a THC-concentrated liquid," the prosecutor said. "And created a scheme to convert legitimate candies to illegal THC-infused edibles."Prosecutors say candy was removed from packages -- sprayed with THC concentrate -- then repackaged and sold.----------