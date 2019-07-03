Cancun mass abduction: 25 abducted call center workers rescued in Cancun, police say

(Shutterstock)

MEXICO CITY -- The police chief for Mexico's Quintana Roo state said Wednesday that 25 employees abducted from a call center in Cancun were rescued.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office had said earlier that officials were searching for at least 27 employees abducted from a call center. The reason for the discrepancy in the number was not immediately clear.

Chief Alberto Capella said via Twitter that prosecutors would provide more details later.

The prosecutor's office earlier said unidentified men arrived at the call center Tuesday night in an area distant from the hotel zone and drove off with the victims in two vans.

There were no reports that the suspects were armed or violent.

The prosecutor's office said it was looking into the possibility that the abduction stemmed from a business dispute between two partners in the business that sold vacation services.

Asked Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said it appeared to be a dispute between two groups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicocrimeabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 injured when trash truck crashes outside Lincoln Tunnel
Former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen, the 'Hefty Lefty,' dies at 38
NJ camp counselors suspended after child suffers burns
Act of revenge? Woman arrested after leaving $5,000 tip at cafe
Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date
Hero's Farewell: Detective who fought for 9/11 victims laid to rest
Woman on frantic search for engagement ring lost in NYC
Show More
Nevada trooper pulls over hearse traveling in HOV lane
NJ karate instructor accused of sexually assaulting child
Police: CT man shot by officers after refusing to drop knives
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Alabama DA won't prosecute woman who was shot, lost fetus
More TOP STORIES News