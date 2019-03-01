WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 25-year-old cyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that apparently fled the scene in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Thursday.
Police said they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. and found a young woman, unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the street near Broadway and Rodney Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation determined that the driver was traveling eastbound on Broadway, approaching Rodney Street, when the vehicle struck the cyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Broadway. Police said the driver continued driving eastbound, fleeing the scene.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The vehicle was described as a grey or silver tanker-type car.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
25-year-old cyclist killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News