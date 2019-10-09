26-year-old man is Hoboken's first e-scooter driving while intoxicated arrest

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving an electric scooter while intoxicated in Hoboken, the first time such an arrest has been made in the city, according to police.Authorities say Sergeant Nicholas Burke was in the area of Newark Street and Park Avenue just after 4 p.m. Sunday when he observed a male who was visibly staggering and unsteady unlocking the scooter.The man began to ride away, and Burke followed with his lights and siren on, advising the rider to stop.Police say the man was swaying back and forth on the scooter and appeared as if he was going to lose control at any moment.He stopped the scooter about a block later, and other responding officers conducted a sobriety test.The man, identified as Nicholas Cutrone, reportedly failed and was placed under arrest.He was charged with DWI, reckless driving and refusal to submit to a breath test.----------