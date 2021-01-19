28 arrests, 11 officers hurt in MLK Day protest in Brooklyn, Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Protests in Manhattan and Brooklyn Monday night resulted in 28 arrests and nearly a dozen officers injured.

Large groups could be seen on the Brooklyn Bridge and outside City Hall on video posted to social media.


Police say bottles were thrown at officers and a police captain was hit in the helmet with a bottle.

Video from Citizen App showed the chaotic scene outside City Hall late Monday night.
EMBED More News Videos

Video from Citizen App shows the chaotic scene outside City Hall in NYC on Monday night.



Police say arrests were made at the intersection of Chambers Street and Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.

Officials say graffiti was also found on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Police say eleven officers were hurt in the clashes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TRENDING | Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system
EMBED More News Videos

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynmanhattannew york cityprotestnypdrally
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mets GM admits explicit texts to female reporter: ESPN
Man killed by gunshot wound to chest in NYC: Police
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in NYC to see security scaled back
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Father arrested after 8-year-old accidentally shoots self in head
Car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
Show More
Man slashed in back on Times Square subway platform
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Trump lifts some COVID-19 travel bans, Biden plans to block
The Countdown: Security high less than 48 hours till Inauguration Day
Actor Steve Martin gets 1st dose of COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News