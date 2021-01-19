28 arrests, 11 officers hurt in MLK Day protest in Brooklyn, Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9793774" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from Citizen App shows the chaotic scene outside City Hall in NYC on Monday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9755084" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Protests in Manhattan and Brooklyn Monday night resulted in 28 arrests and nearly a dozen officers injured.Large groups could be seen on the Brooklyn Bridge and outside City Hall on video posted to social media.Police say bottles were thrown at officers and a police captain was hit in the helmet with a bottle.Video from Citizen App showed the chaotic scene outside City Hall late Monday night.Police say arrests were made at the intersection of Chambers Street and Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.Officials say graffiti was also found on the Brooklyn Bridge.Police say eleven officers were hurt in the clashes.----------