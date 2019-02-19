28-year-old man struck by livery car in Manhattan hit and run

Candace McCowan reports from Hell's Kitchen on the crash.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a livery car in Manhattan, and the driver just kept going.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was leaving a bar when he was struck around 11 p.m. Monday at 47th Street and 10th Avenue.

The victim suffered a head injury.

Authorities described the vehicle as a black livery car with TLC plates.

There were several witnesses who saw the car take off on 10th Avenue, and one witness said he saw the car then turn down 48th Street.

"I just saw a lot of people screaming," the witness said. "When I saw the guy on the floor and the car turning around like real fast. He didn't help or anything, and it was just so scary."

Witnesses say they called 911.

So far, no arrests have been made.

