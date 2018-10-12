2nd arrest made in hit-and-run death of high school vice principal in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities have made a second arrest in the hit-and-run death of a high school vice principal in New Jersey.

New Brunswick High School Vice Principal Tyrone Harrison, 49, was struck and killed on October 6 while authorities say several vehicles were illegally street racing on Stelton Road in Piscataway.

Police say 21-year-old Sohjah Powell-Warner, of Piscataway, the administrator of both the "78 Imports" Facebook page and Instagram account, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of hindering law enforcement.

The ongoing investigation determined that following the fatal crash, Powell-Warner purposely altered the group's official Facebook page and Instagram posts in an effort to hinder the investigation of the crash.

The alleged driver who struck Harrison, 21-year-old Freddy Garcia, Jr., was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple criminal counts including aggravated manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, in addition to 12 motor vehicle summonses.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Robbins at (732) 562-7652 or Detective Berman at (732) 745-4328.

