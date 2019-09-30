3-alarm fire burns through building in Morristown

By Eyewitness News
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through a building in Morristown, New Jersey.

Firefighters were on the scene of the fire at the building on Washington Street just west of Mill Street. It may contain apartments above the business.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Flames could be seen shooting up through the roof.

There were reports that rescues were made inside of the building, but so far, there is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is the second third alarm fire in Morristown Monday. Another fire broke out at 65 Ridgedale Avenue just after 1 a.m.

