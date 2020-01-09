3-alarm fire burns through vacant home in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- New video shows flames tearing through a home in New Jersey.

The fire broke out in a vacant home on Oak Street in Fair Lawn Wednesday night.

The fire went to three alarms before firefighters got it under control.

Firefighters from Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, Saddle Brook, Hawthorne, Paramus, Rochelle Park, and Garfield all battled the blaze.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

