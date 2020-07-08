3 arrested after 12-year-old shot in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three men were arrested after a 12-year-old child was shot on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened near MLK Drive and Oak Street around 6 p.m.

The child was struck in the ankle and officers recovered at least two guns from the scene.

The 12-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

The incident comes as the recent spike in gun violence in New York City shows no sign of ending.

