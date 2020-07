3 arrested after 12-year-old shot in Jersey City

EMBED >More News Videos NJ Burkett reports the recent spike in gun violence in New York City shows no sign of ending, with yet another fatal shooting Tuesday morning and another incident in which a 15-year-old was shot in the back.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three men were arrested after a 12-year-old child was shot on Tuesday evening.The shooting happened near MLK Drive and Oak Street around 6 p.m.The child was struck in the ankle and officers recovered at least two guns from the scene.The 12-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.The incident comes as the recent spike in gun violence in New York City shows no sign of ending.----------