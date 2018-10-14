PLANE CRASH

3 dead after plane crashes in water off Long Island coast near Quogue

Kristin Thorne has the details from Quogue.

QUOQUE, Long Island (WABC) --
Three bodies have been found after a plane crashed in the water approximately one mile off of a beach in Quogue.

The first body was found Saturday after seeing a twin-engine Piper PA-34 crash into the water around 11:10 a.m. The remaining two bodies were found in the water on Sunday evening near the plane's fuselage, the Coast Guard reports. All passengers on board the plane have now been accounted for.

The crash site is approximately three miles south of Francis S. Grabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

The FAA says there were three people on board the plane, which took off at Danbury Municipal Airport in Connecticut. Their intended destination is unclear.

Debris and oil were also found near the crash site, however, the fuselage has not been found.

Quogue Village Police Department Chief Christopher Isola says the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Witnesses reported hearing the engine stuttering sounding like almost like a stunt plane.

"And then the engine went up even to a higher, screaming and screaming, and then all of a sudden quiet. It happened instantly. I saw three pieces of plane, separate trajectories heading towards the ocean, and they were just kind of going down like a leaf, you know?" says Quogue resident Tim Carbone.

The Air National Guard dispatched a rescue helicopter, and multiple agencies assisted the search on-scene.

