3 firefighters injured after massive fire breaks out near Bronx auto body shop

Three firefighters were injured after a fire broke out near an auto body shop in the Bronx.The four-alarm fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at a two-story home next to the shop on 1857 Carter Ave in Mount Hope.The FDNY says heavy clutter conditions inside the shop may have fueled the flames.Two of the firefighters suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.