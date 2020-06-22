3 found dead in pool in East Brunswick: Police

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are on the scene after three people were found dead in a pool in Middlesex County on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Clearview Road.East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco released the following statement:"East Brunswick Police are actively investigating a scene where three people were found deceased in a pool. This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened. We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops."Few other details were released.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------