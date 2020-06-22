3 found dead in pool in East Brunswick: Police

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are on the scene after three people were found dead in a pool in Middlesex County on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Clearview Road.

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco released the following statement:

"East Brunswick Police are actively investigating a scene where three people were found deceased in a pool. This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened. We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops."

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east brunswickmiddlesex countydrowninginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
US soldier charged with plotting to attack own Army unit: Prosecutors
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
Out-of-control car topples pole that kills 58-year-old man in NYC
NYPD commissioner testifies on police interactions with public
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Show More
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Long Island businesses gear up for Phase 3 reopening Wednesday
Giant squid washes ashore on South African beach
Queens DA investigating controversial NYPD chokehold arrest
New York City playgrounds reopen with social distancing
More TOP STORIES News