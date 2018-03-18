WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Long Island pizzeria Sunday morning.
Suffolk County Police say a 66-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on Herzel Boulevard in West Babylon at about 11:30 a.m. when she stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.
The car then struck another car, driven by a man, at the intersection of Little East Neck Road.
The Marquis crashed into Giovanni's Pizza. Neither driver was injured.
A female employee was taken to the hospital because the Marquis ran over her foot, police said.
Two other people inside the pizzeria were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
