Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Long Island pizzeria Sunday morning.Suffolk County Police say a 66-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on Herzel Boulevard in West Babylon at about 11:30 a.m. when she stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.The car then struck another car, driven by a man, at the intersection of Little East Neck Road.The Marquis crashed into Giovanni's Pizza. Neither driver was injured.A female employee was taken to the hospital because the Marquis ran over her foot, police said.Two other people inside the pizzeria were taken to the hospital for evaluation.----------