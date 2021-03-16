3 injured in 2-alarm Upper East Side apartment fire

The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on East 78th Street near 2nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
One person's injuries were said to be life-threatening. The other two people were treated for minor injuries.
The fire was placed under control by 3:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
