3 injured in 2-alarm Upper East Side apartment fire

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured, one seriously, in a two-alarm fire on the Upper East Side.

The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on East 78th Street near 2nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One person's injuries were said to be life-threatening. The other two people were treated for minor injuries.

The fire was placed under control by 3:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

