3 injured in 2-alarm Upper East Side apartment fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10421359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on a shooting in front of Brooklyn restuarant that left two people injured.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured, one seriously, in a two-alarm fire on the Upper East Side.The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on East 78th Street near 2nd Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.One person's injuries were said to be life-threatening. The other two people were treated for minor injuries.The fire was placed under control by 3:15 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------