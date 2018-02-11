Three people are recovering after being stabbed at a busy mall in New Jersey on Saturday night.Authorities say the stabbings appear to have been a targeted attack at about 6:30 p.m. at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.A 20-year-old man was brought to Jersey City Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. A 21-year-old man was treated for wounds to his hands. A third victim refused to be transported to a hospital.The injuries were all described as non-life-threatening.The incident appeared to have stemmed from a fight that progressed to the stabbings inside the J.C. Penney store, police said.The investigation is currently ongoing.----------