3 injured in stabbing at Jersey City mall

Joe Torres has more on a stabbing at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three people are recovering after being stabbed at a busy mall in New Jersey on Saturday night.

Authorities say the stabbings appear to have been a targeted attack at about 6:30 p.m. at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.

A 20-year-old man was brought to Jersey City Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. A 21-year-old man was treated for wounds to his hands. A third victim refused to be transported to a hospital.

The injuries were all described as non-life-threatening.

The incident appeared to have stemmed from a fight that progressed to the stabbings inside the J.C. Penney store, police said.

The investigation is currently ongoing.
