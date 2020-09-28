3 children left home alone critical after Bronx apartment fire: Authorities

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Three children who were left home alone are in in critical condition after a fire tore through a home in the Bronx Monday morning, according to authorities.

The flames broke out at a second floor apartment on Burke Avenue in the Williamsbridge section around 9:30 a.m.

The FDNY had approximately 70 members operating on scene, and the fire was placed under control at 10:10 a.m.

The three children were rescued from the apartment and rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Related topics:
new york citybronxwilliamsbridgechild injuredfireapartment fire
