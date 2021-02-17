3 men shot, 1 killed, near Bronx bodega

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10344257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The happiness in my heart is indescribable," her father said.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One man is dead and two others critically injured after gunfire erupted near a bodega in the Bronx.It happened Tuesday night at East Mount Eden and Jerome avenues.Police say a 45-year-old man walked up to two men and opened fire.33-year-old Donte Thomas, of Grand Concourse in the Bronx, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.A 35-year-old man was critically wounded.Police say the 45-year-old gunman was also shot in the head during the altercation.He is in critical condition.----------