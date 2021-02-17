3 men shot, 1 killed, near Bronx bodega

It happened Tuesday night at East Mount Eden and Jerome avenues.
Police say a 45-year-old man walked up to two men and opened fire.
33-year-old Donte Thomas, of Grand Concourse in the Bronx, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 35-year-old man was critically wounded.
Police say the 45-year-old gunman was also shot in the head during the altercation.
He is in critical condition.
