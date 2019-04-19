3 men shot in attempted home invasion in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Three men were shot during an attempted home invasion of a home in Queens.

The three were struck by gunfire in the basement of the home on 200th Street in the St Albans section just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

A man in his 30s was shot in the back and is in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the leg and is stable at the same hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, where he was also expected to survive.

A handgun was recovered in the back yard and drugs and other ballistics were recovered inside the house.

No arrests were immediately made, although one of the shot men may be later charged.

Detectives are looking into a motive for the attempted home invasion, including past incidents involving drugs and guns at the home.

