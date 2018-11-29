3 Mount Vernon cab drivers robbed, carjacked in 8-hour span

At least three cab drivers were robbed and carjacked in an 8-hour span overnight in Westchester County.All three drivers were called for a pickup in the city of Mount Vernon before a passenger got in, pulled out a gun and robbed the driver of his money and cab."They just produced a gun and told me to give up the money I had. I gave up the money I had and got out the car," one of the victims, Preston, said. He did not want to share his last name.Preston drives for Reliable Taxi Service and said he was robbed by a man and a woman around 5 a.m. They took $200 cash and his car."Took them to two destinations and on the second destination they um, the gentlemen said 'I'll be right back, I'm going to get the money out of the house and leave the girl in the car,'" Preston said. "When he came back, he came back with a gun and asked me for my money and took the car."One of the other victims drives for Blue Bird Taxi and their driver had a similar story. He was also held up by a man and woman at gunpoint.Blue Bird cabs have a GPS, so they found their cab immediately.Preston says his cab was found by police Thursday night."Just be careful. You can't think everybody is going to be a criminal, just try to be aware," he said.----------