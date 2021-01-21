3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Upstate New York, officials say

Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a New York National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter carrying three soldiers crashed in a field on West Bloomfield Road in Mendon, New York around 6:30 p.m.
MCSO has confirmed a military helicopter with what is believed to be 3 souls on board went down in a field on W. Bloomfield Rd. In Mendon at 6:32p.m. W. Bloomfield rd. Btwn Cheese Factory & Boughton Hill Rd. remains closed. Grateful for our 1st responder partners:— Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) January 21, 2021
Officials say the three soldiers were killed.
They say the helicopter was based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport and crashed while on a routine training mission.
The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the first Battalion.
West Bloomfield Road between Cheese Factory Road and Boughton Hill Road remains closed at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip