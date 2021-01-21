3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Upstate New York, officials say

By Eyewitness News
MENDON, New York (WABC) -- Several soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Upstate New York Wednesday, according to officials.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a New York National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter carrying three soldiers crashed in a field on West Bloomfield Road in Mendon, New York around 6:30 p.m.


Officials say the three soldiers were killed.

They say the helicopter was based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport and crashed while on a routine training mission.

The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the first Battalion.

West Bloomfield Road between Cheese Factory Road and Boughton Hill Road remains closed at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkhelicopterhelicopter crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration: LIVE
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Dems control Senate; Biden intelligence chief confirmed
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
The Countdown: Biden sworn in as 46th US president, Harris becomes 1st female VP
COVID Live Updates: Could you need a vaccination passport?
Businesses hoping Trump Tower security drawdown begins soon
Show More
Teen killed by fire honored by NYC community college with degree
Citing vaccine shortage, NYPD halts first dose COVID-19 vaccinations
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
More TOP STORIES News