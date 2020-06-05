3 sought in watch store burglary at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released video showing three men stealing jewelry from a store in Brooklyn.

It happened on June 1 around 5 a.m. at the Invicta Watch kiosk inside the Kings Plaza Mall.

After smashing a display case, the men grabbed numerous watches before taking off.

Police say the burglars gained entry into the store by breaking through a glass door.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

