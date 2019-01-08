JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --Three teenagers are under arrest after a teenager was shot to death in a Jersey City restaurant the day after Christmas.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with murder, and a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were arrested Friday and charged with murder as an accomplice. Their identities have not been released.
The victim, 16-year-old Judane Holmes, was fatally shot December 26 inside a fast-food restaurant near Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.
Witness said they saw a gunman wearing a black ski mask flee the scene.
Holmes, a Snyder High School student, was the third teenager killed in Jersey City shootings since September.
"He was a good kid to the heart, everything he had to do for his family and make sure everyone was good," the victim's cousin Ralph Green said.
