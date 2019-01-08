TEEN KILLED

Teen fatally shot in Jersey City restaurant by masked gunman

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three teenagers are under arrest after a teenager was shot to death in a Jersey City restaurant the day after Christmas.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with murder, and a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were arrested Friday and charged with murder as an accomplice. Their identities have not been released.

The victim, 16-year-old Judane Holmes, was fatally shot December 26 inside a fast-food restaurant near Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

Witness said they saw a gunman wearing a black ski mask flee the scene.

Holmes, a Snyder High School student, was the third teenager killed in Jersey City shootings since September.

"He was a good kid to the heart, everything he had to do for his family and make sure everyone was good," the victim's cousin Ralph Green said.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen killedJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEEN KILLED
Community remembers innocent teen killed 2 years ago
Teen fatally shot in NJ restaurant by masked gunman
Ex-Santa arrested after bodies of 2 kids found buried in yard
Slain Bronx teen posthumously honored by NYPD Explorers
More teen killed
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Police: Driver attempts to abduct woman at gunpoint in Westchester Co.
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Man in crash talks about firefighter's fatal fall during rescue
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Woman struck, killed in Bronx by hit-and-run driver
Report: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate
Show More
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint for just $18 in Bronx
NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation
At least 3 killed, 200 injured in train crash
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
More News