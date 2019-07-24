3 teens shot, 1 fatally, in drive-by while hanging out in New Jersey driveway

(Photo/Shutterstock)

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after three teens were shot -- one fatally -- while hanging out with friends in a New Jersey driveway early Saturday.

Jordan Herron, 19, died from his injuries, while the other two victims -- an 18- and a 17-year-old -- were wounded in what was described as a drive-by shooting.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of New Heckman Drive in Jersey City.

Herron was privately transported by friends to Bayonne Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound to the chest.

The other two victims, who were found at the scene, were transported to Jersey City Medical Center by EMS.

They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or CLICK HERE to leave an anonymous tip.
http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

All information will be kept confidential.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countyshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
8-year-old girl killed when cabinet falls off wall at NY school
NYPD arrests 2 suspects after officers doused with water
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
Rutger Hauer, of 'Blade Runner' fame, has died at 75
Former real estate mogul arrested in Hamptons DWI crash
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
Show More
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
1 person killed near motel in NJ police-involved shooting
Tens of thousands still without power in NJ after Monday's storms
MTA announces task force to address subway homeless issue
Worker hit with bottle in attempted robbery at NYC liquor store
More TOP STORIES News