3 teens shot, 1 fatally, in drive-by while hanging out in New Jersey driveway

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after three teens were shot -- one fatally -- while hanging out with friends in a New Jersey driveway early Saturday.Jordan Herron, 19, died from his injuries, while the other two victims -- an 18- and a 17-year-old -- were wounded in what was described as a drive-by shooting.It happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of New Heckman Drive in Jersey City.Herron was privately transported by friends to Bayonne Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound to the chest.The other two victims, who were found at the scene, were transported to Jersey City Medical Center by EMS.They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or CLICK HERE to leave an anonymous tip.http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.All information will be kept confidential.