There is a growing memorial in Jersey City after a 17-year-old was gunned down on the street Tuesday night.The Jersey City Police Department received a 911 call of gunshots in the area of Old Bergen Road and Pamrapo Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.Arriving officers found a male victim in front 23 Old Bergen Road with gunshot wounds to his head and neck. He was found in an apparent lifeless condition.The victim, later identified as Jayden Fondeur, was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 6:55 p.m.The Regional Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound of the neck and the ,anner of death to be homicide.The Prosecutor's Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case, with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.----------