3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens, attempting to steal wigs

Three women tried to steal $87 worth of wigs from the Hair and Beauty Salon store.

QUEENS (WABC) --
There was a brutal beating inside a hair and beauty supply store in Queens.

Police say three women tried to steal $87 worth of wigs from the Hair and Beauty Salon store on Jamaica Avenue when an employee tried to stop them.

It happened on Tuesday October 23rd at 2:50 p.m.

The suspects punched and kicked the employee before running away.

He was not badly hurt.

The first suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 25-years-old, with a medium build, dark complexion and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a du-rag, black jacket with colored patches on the front, blue jeans and black work boots.

The second suspect had a dark complexion with a short black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.

The third suspect had a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, red hoodie, black hat and black jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

