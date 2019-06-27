3-year-old boy critical after falling out 6th floor window in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a sixth-floor window in Queens Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment building on 38th Avenue in Flushing.

The boy was rushed to Cohen Children's Medical Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityflushingqueenschild out window
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
21-year-old college student killed in Bahamas shark attack
Community helps McDonald's employee after photo goes viral
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
12-year-old boy drowns in lake at high-end country club
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Show More
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
Democratic debate: What to know ahead of night 2
Newark-bound flight diverted to London after 'security threat'
Bronx cab driver robberies: 3 suspects sought
5 firefighters hurt battling fire at Bronx recycling facility
More TOP STORIES News