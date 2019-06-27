FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a sixth-floor window in Queens Thursday morning.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment building on 38th Avenue in Flushing.
The boy was rushed to Cohen Children's Medical Center.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3-year-old boy critical after falling out 6th floor window in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More