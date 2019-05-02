3-year-old boy on scooter fatally struck by commercial van in Brooklyn

It happened near the intersection of Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue in the Bath Beach section.

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a commercial van in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue in the Bath Beach section just before 1 p.m.

Authorities say the boy's mother was standing was on the sidewalk with another child, an infant in a stroller, when the boy took off across the street on his scooter.

The van that hit him had a Skittles candy logo on one side and Starburst on the other.

The boy was rushed in critical condition to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Contrary to previous reports, the mother was not struck by the van.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

