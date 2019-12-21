Fatal car crash involving 3 young women and a tractor trailer in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey -- Police are on the scene of a horrific deadly crash in Woodbridge, New Jersey.Three young women are dead after their car rear-ended a tractor trailer in Woodbridge just before midnight on Friday near Ford Avenue on Route One.The three young women were driving in a 2012 silver Nissan Altima and were all under the age of 25 years old, cops said.The Altima slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer as the truck was pulling away from a stoplight.The driver of the sedan was identified as 23-year-old Brianna Martinez, and the two other passengers were identified as 23-year-old Michaela Powell, and 24-year-old Uchechukw Chukwuma.Both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and brought to Robert Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, NJ.Brianna Martinez and Uchechukw Chukwuma were both 2014 graduates of Franklin High School in Somerset, NJ, and all victims are from the Somerset area.----------