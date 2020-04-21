coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 38 issued summonses in NYC for celebrating 'Weed Day,' allegedly not social distancing

By Eyewitness News
FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officers issued 38 summonses after responding to a tip about a lack of mandatory social distancing Monday afternoon.

They found the marijuana party, organized to celebrate April 20, on the third floor of a vacant commercial building on West 23rd Street at around 4:20 p.m.

Dozens of people were allegedly smoking marijuana and failing to maintain social distancing.

In all, 38 people - 31 men, five women - were issued summonses for criminal trespass.

Five of them were also summonsed for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Marijuana, pills, edibles, money and bottles of bootleg alcohol were recovered.

The party was promoted on social media as "Animal House Party 5."

April 20th is known as "Weed Day" as the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityflatironmanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthmarijuanamedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC cancels all public events in June
Dry cleaner making masks for free as 'love letter' to NYC
Coronavirus testing, health care comes to NYCHA
Staten Island funeral home provides free funerals during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Cuomo to meet at White House
Coronavirus testing, health care comes to NYCHA
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty afternoon thunderstorms
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
NJ nursing homes make up 40 percent of state's death toll
A-Rod, J-Lo exploring Mets purchase, reports say
Show More
NY daily death toll drops below 500
Teen donates 100 3D printed face shields to White Plains Hospital
New York launches antibody testing for coronavirus
New York nurses union sues 2 hospitals, health department
Dry cleaner making masks for free as 'love letter' to NYC
More TOP STORIES News