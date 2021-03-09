3rd person charged after body of teen girl found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan

Amber Wilson, 35, of Maryland is now facing charges of tampering with physical evidence.
That's after the body of 19-year-old Rosalee Sanchez was found inside the building that used to house the Fulton Fish Market on Saturday.
A person found her body inside the vacant warehouse and called 911.
Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, who are believed to be homeless, were both charged with second-degree murder.
The Medical Examiner is trying to determine how she died.
The investigation into Sanchez's death continues.
