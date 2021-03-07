2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found woman wrapped in plastic in Manhattan

A person found the victim's body inside a vacant warehouse at the Fulton Fish Market Saturday morning and called 911.
Police say Rosalee Sanchez was wrapped in plastic when they discovered her body.
Authorities announced Sunday that two men were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the crime.
Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, were both charged with second-degree murder.
Both the suspects and the victim are believed to be homeless.
The details surrounding Sanchez's death are not yet known.
Few other details were released.
