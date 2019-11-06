Firefighters battling 4-alarm fire at residential building in Elizabeth, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire at a residential building in New Jersey.

The fire broke out at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story multiple family complex on Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth, and burned through the roof.

Firefighters are trying to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

People have been evacuated from the building and other nearby buildings as a precaution.

