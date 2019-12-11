4 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm warehouse fire in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four fighters suffered minor injuries battling a four-alarm fire at a warehouse in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out just after 9 a.m. at a one-story structuure on 45th Street in Sunset Park.

Nearly 40 units and more than 165 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished, but firefighters were still battling hotspots into the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citysunset parkbrooklynfirefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ shootout suspects ID'd, reportedly targeted kosher market
Det. Joseph Seals: What we know about officer killed in Jersey City
Jersey City students return to school after terrifying day on lockdown
Jersey City shooting: The scene on the streets
AccuWeather Alert: Morning snow as cold returns
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Longtime New Rochelle football coach resigns amid investigations
Show More
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
NJ church completely gutted in suspected arson fire, 1 in custody
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Firefighters rescue girl who got fingers stuck in shopping cart
Harvey Weinstein bail hiked to $5 million over monitoring issues
More TOP STORIES News