4 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm warehouse fire in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four fighters suffered minor injuries battling a four-alarm fire at a warehouse in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.The flames broke out just after 9 a.m. at a one-story structuure on 45th Street in Sunset Park.Nearly 40 units and more than 165 firefighters responded to the scene.The fire was extinguished, but firefighters were still battling hotspots into the afternoon.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------