4 hurt after car crashes into house, stone barrier on Long Island

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people were hurt after a car crash ended with one vehicle hitting a house and another plowing into a stone barrier on Long Island.
The cars were near the intersection of Merrick Avenye and Prospect Avenue in East Meadow.
An SUV skidded across a lawn and kept going until it hit the house.
The sedan nearly struck an office building, but was stopped by the surrounding wall.
