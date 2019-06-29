4 hurt after car crashes into house, stone barrier on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people were hurt after a car crash ended with one vehicle hitting a house and another plowing into a stone barrier on Long Island.

The cars were near the intersection of Merrick Avenye and Prospect Avenue in East Meadow.

An SUV skidded across a lawn and kept going until it hit the house.

The sedan nearly struck an office building, but was stopped by the surrounding wall.

