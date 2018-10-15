4 injured, 1 seriously, in multi-car crash in Nanuet

EMBED </>More Videos

Several cars were involved in a crash that left 4 people hurt in Nanuet.

Eyewitness News
NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) --
Four people were injured, one seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash in Rockland County Monday.

It happened at about 3:10 p.m. at Route 59 and Old Nyack Turnpike in Nanuet.

Two of the cars were involved in a fender-bender, and while stopped on the road, a third car plowed into them.

Four people inside that third car fled the scene but were later taken into custody.

Eastbound Route 59 at Old Nyack Turnpike was closed for the accident investigation.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentNanuetRockland County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 14-year-old boy brings gun to Brooklyn school
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
Victim randomly slashed on street: 'I fear for my life'
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
12 Proud Boys, Antifa suspects wanted in clash after GOP speaker
Show More
Video shows woman blocking black man from his building
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Community meeting held to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
More News