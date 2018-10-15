4 injured, 1 seriously, in multi-car crash in Nanuet

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash in Rockland County Monday.It happened at about 3:10 p.m. at Route 59 and Old Nyack Turnpike in Nanuet.Two of the cars were involved in a fender-bender, and while stopped on the road, a third car plowed into them.Four people inside that third car fled the scene but were later taken into custody.Eastbound Route 59 at Old Nyack Turnpike was closed for the accident investigation.----------