4 people injured after NJ Transit bus collides with car in Livingston

Eyewitness News
LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a car in Livingston Wednesday afternoon injuring several people, police say.

A 70 Bus was traveling from Livingston Mall to Newark Penn Station just after 1 p.m. when it somehow made contact with a vehicle at South Orange Avenue and Latham Court.

Authorities say four of the five people on the bus suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

There's no word on the extent of any of their injuries.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
njtransitbus crashbus accidentcrashaccidentLivingstonEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News