Police search for 4 suspects in attack on bus driver in the Bronx

Police are investigating an attack on a bus driver in the Bronx.

EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for suspects in a violent attack on a bus driver in the Bronx.

Police say four teenagers punched and kicked the 38-year-old driver on a southbound Liberty Lines bus on Saturday afternoon.

It happened as the suspects got off the bus at Conner Street and Boston Road in Eastchester. After the attack, they fled on foot southbound on Boston Road.

The driver apparently confronted them when they didn't pay the fare.

Police issued photos of the suspects and the following descriptions:


The first individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

The second individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

The third individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and he had on a black backpack.

The fourth individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

