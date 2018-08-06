RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --Police are on the lookout for a group of men captured on surveillance video attacking a man in Queens with sticks and a sword.
Investigators say the incident began just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday in Richmond Hill when a 26-year-old man was approached by four men on 123rd Street.
The suspects at first threatened the victim by displaying a gun. He then attempted to get away, but tripped and was cornered by the four men and assaulted with the sticks and sword.
The group of men managed to flee the scene, while the seriously injured victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
The first suspect is described as being approximately 18-24 years of age, approximately 6'1", with black hair, facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and green sweatpants.
The second suspect is described as being approximately 18-24 years of age, approximately 5'8", with black hair pulled back into a ponytail, facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, red shorts and black shoes.
The third suspect is described as being approximately 18-24 years of age, approximately 5'6" to 5'8" and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue and white shorts and sandals.
The fourth suspect is described as being approximately 18-24 years of age, approximately 5'6" to 5'8", black hair pulled into a bun and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green shorts and black sandals.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
