New York City unveils security, logistics plan for July 4th celebration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes discussed plans for security on July 4, especially regarding the city's fireworks."This time last year our city was enduring one of the most challenging times in our history," de Blasio said. "The Fourth of July celebration was scaled back to a virtual event. Well, this year is different."And with the return of crowds usually comes concern about security. So far this year, though, the NYPD says there are no serious threats."There are absolutely no credible threats regarding the Fourth of July fireworks," Holmes said. "Our intelligence and counterterrorism are working around the clock, constantly monitoring the threat stream."The NYPD will be deploying its usual force of uniformed and plainclothes officers, K-9 units, the bomb squad, harbor patrol and aviation keeping an eye from above, Holmes explained.Viewing areas for this year's fireworks will be based on placement of the barges and are listed as follows:Manhattan-- FDR Drive from 14th st to 51st street with access points 14th street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street.Brooklyn-- Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Bushwick Inlet Park, East Rvier State Park, and Transmitter ParkQueens-- Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunters Point South ParkThere will be metal detectors at all sites and everyone will be searched at these access points.Attendees are not allowed to bring backpacks, large blankets, seats or umbrellas -- and no alcohol will be allowed.Police are going to start to shut down traffic at 2 p.m. and closures will go into effect at 3 p.m.Officials are asking people not to come out too early. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.Access will allowed starting at 6:30 p.m."Please take public transportation," Holmes said. "It's going to be very difficult to get around the city between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m."Also this year, vehicular traffic will be stopped on the Williamsburg Bridge as well as the 59th St./Ed Koch Bridge.Chief Holmes said the NYPD will not be enforcing mask-wearing, and Mayor de Blasio asked people who are not vaccinated "to be smart about it. But we are not expecting to have a heavy hand."