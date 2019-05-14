5 dead, 1 missing after midair floatplane collision in Alaska

EMBED <>More Videos

Lucy Yang has details on the midair float plane collision in Alaska.

Related topics:
plane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pistol-whipped, robbed on NJ sidewalk on Mother's Day
5 dead, 1 missing after midair floatplane collision in Alaska
Video shows men forcing puppy to drink beer at LI frat party
BTS at MetLife: Be prepared for 2-hour delays after concert
Child porch pirate caught on camera in Queens
Missing New York teen found dead in state park
Dog adopted by family on Staten Island attacks man in home
Show More
Escalating US-China trade war sends stocks plunging
Police: Drunk driver sped wrong way in NJ, narrowly missing truck
Protesters block traffic as disciplinary trial begins in Garner death
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
2 NYPD officers credited with arrest of possible serial killer
More TOP STORIES News