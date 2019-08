5 firefighters and a baby hurt in multi-alarm fire in Concourse Village, Bronx

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Fire officials now say five firefighters and a baby have been injured in a fast-moving, multi-alarm fire in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx.The blaze broke out at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of McClellan Street and soon went to multiple alarms.By 6:25 a.m. a fourth alarm had been struck. By 7 a.m. it was at five alarms.A sixth alarm was struck shortly before 7:30 a.m and a seventh just after 8 a.m.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple firefighters, including several on the roof, working to control the blaze.The fire is burning in a 5-story residential building.Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said the fire started in grocery store on first floor and soon spread to all floors above.A void in the walls of the building contributed to the quick spread of the blaze and has complicated efforts to contain it, Richardson said.Fifty-five units and 250 firefighting personnel are on the scene.Eyewitness News is told five firefighters and a 9-month-old infant were being treated for unspecified injuries.Images from the scene showed a cat which had apparently made its way onto a fire escape. The animal did not survive.The blaze was the second multi-alarm fire reported in the Bronx in as many hours early Monday.Three people were hurt in an earlier fire in Morrisania less than a mile away.----------