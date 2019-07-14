DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured when a car jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a deli in Brooklyn Sunday morning.
The accident happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the corner of 14th Avenue and 67th Street in Dyker Heights.
Of the injured, two people were hurt seriously and three others suffered minor injuries.
The victims were transported to NYU Langone Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.
There is no word yet on what caused the accident.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5 hurt when car jumps sidewalk, slams into deli in Dyker Heights
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News