5 hurt when car jumps sidewalk, slams into deli in Dyker Heights

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured when a car jumped a sidewalk and crashed into a deli in Brooklyn Sunday morning.The accident happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the corner of 14th Avenue and 67th Street in Dyker Heights.Of the injured, two people were hurt seriously and three others suffered minor injuries.The victims were transported to NYU Langone Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.There is no word yet on what caused the accident.----------