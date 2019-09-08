5 suspects wanted in stabbing of subway rider in Manhattan

The incident happened at about 3:40 a.m Saturday aboard a northbound D train.
Police say the suspects, three men and two women, approached the 38-year-old victim and demanded his money.
When he refused, two of the men began to punch him, according to the NYPD.
When he resisted, the third man asked one of the women to give him his knife and he then stabbed the victim on the head and in the torso.
The suspects fled the train when it arrived at the Grand Street station. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
Police released surveillance images of the people they are looking for.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
