5 suspects wanted in stabbing of subway rider in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for five suspects in connection with the stabbing of a subway rider in Manhattan.

The incident happened at about 3:40 a.m Saturday aboard a northbound D train.

Police say the suspects, three men and two women, approached the 38-year-old victim and demanded his money.

When he refused, two of the men began to punch him, according to the NYPD.

When he resisted, the third man asked one of the women to give him his knife and he then stabbed the victim on the head and in the torso.

The suspects fled the train when it arrived at the Grand Street station. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police released surveillance images of the people they are looking for.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityman attackedsubwaystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash sends police car over curb and into pedestrians in Brooklyn
Police: Man vandalizes Wall Street Charging Bull landmark with banjo
AccuWeather: Partly sunny on Sunday
NY health officials issue warning to stop vaping
Kawhi Leonard's sister a suspect in California murder
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
4-month-old boy found dead in home, mother in custody
Show More
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Woman sexually abused while sleeping inside NYC subway station
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Man robs mom, 7-year-old daughter as they carry groceries in NYC
35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Dorian up for adoption on LI
More TOP STORIES News